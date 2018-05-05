Buzzing Today: Fans Troll Seyi Shay For her Dress to the Headies — Nigeria Today

Buzzing Today: Fans Troll Seyi Shay For her Dress to the Headies

The 12th edition of the Headies Music Awards is on-going as we file this report. Music lovers and musicians are all out hoping for a win today but it looks like Singer Seyi Shay is at the centre of it. Certainly not for winning an award but for her outfit to the big event.

Headies Music Awards is one event we all look forward to, especially not after the Olamide and Don Jazzy fall out at the last edition. However, Seyi Shay is stealing the show today with her dress and Nigerians are throwing serious jabs at her.

Here are a few hilarious reactions

Seyi Shay's outfit is enough to sweep the whole of Eko Hotel. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 5, 2018

Abeg what's the idea behind the douvet Seyi Shay's wearing? #Headies2018 — Victor Akingbade (@Victor_aking) May 5, 2018

Seyi Shay looking like Angel of destruction #Headies2018 pic.twitter.com/Lxsqw5OKzm — Savage Prince (@Its_charles_ng) May 5, 2018

Someone said seyi shay wants to kidnap efe's music career, is that gown not too big for that? #Headies2018 pic.twitter.com/ZFCmlx84XU — JAGA-JAGA (@MnModestus) May 5, 2018

Seyi Shay is wearing the whole red carpet Lmaoooo #Headies2018 — BREZZIDENT (@OlaTheOG) May 5, 2018

We're all in 2018 but Seyi Shay is already in 2030 #Headies2018 #Headies pic.twitter.com/r8l5uILJnK — Ethical (@walecoker65) May 5, 2018

When Seyi Shay decides to render all the chickens featherless #Headies2018 pic.twitter.com/jV9p5FyLVZ — IKECHUKWU (@Its_Iyke89) May 5, 2018

