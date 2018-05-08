CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba aiming to beat CARA in Brazzaville - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba aiming to beat CARA in Brazzaville – Vanguard
CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba aiming to beat CARA in Brazzaville
After a hard-fought 2-0 win over visiting Joliba of Mali, Enyimba are aiming to beat their next CAF Confederation Cup group C opponents CARA of Congo Brazzaville May 16, in their next fixture and consolidate on their hold on the group. Goals in the …
