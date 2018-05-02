Call Odumakin To Order – Yoruba Forum Urges Afenifere — Nigeria Today

Call Odumakin To Order – Yoruba Forum Urges Afenifere

A Yoruba socio cultural group, Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum, has called on its sister organisation, Afenifere, to call to order Mr Yinka Odumakin, its national publicity secretary, over unfair profiling of President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, the Leadership Forum wondered why Mr […]

The post Call Odumakin To Order – Yoruba Forum Urges Afenifere appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

