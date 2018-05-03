Cambridge Analytica, British company paid to scuttle 2015 election in Nigeria, shuts down — Nigeria Today

Cambridge Analytica, British company paid to scuttle 2015 election in Nigeria, shuts down

Cambridge Analytica, the British marketing analytics firm, announced Wednesday that it was closing and would file for insolvency in Britain and the United States after failing to recover from the Facebook data scandal. The decision follows weeks of intense pressure on the company, hired by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, after allegations emerged it may have […]

