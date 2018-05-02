 Cambridge Analytica closing after Facebook data harvesting scandal - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cambridge Analytica closing after Facebook data harvesting scandal – The Guardian

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Cambridge Analytica closing after Facebook data harvesting scandal
The Guardian
Political consultancy, under fire over use of millions of Facebook users' data, has begun insolvency proceedings. Olivia Solon in San Francisco and Oliver Laughland in New York. Wed 2 May 2018 15.21 EDT First published on Wed 2 May 2018 14.17 EDT
Cambridge Analytica shutting down in wake of Facebook data crisisUSA TODAY
Cambridge Analytica: Facebook data-harvest firm to shutBBC News
The Latest: Facebook scrutiny remains despite firm's closingWashington Post
The Globe and Mail –CNBC –ABC Online –CNN
all 480 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.