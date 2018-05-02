Cambridge Analytica closing after Facebook data harvesting scandal - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Cambridge Analytica closing after Facebook data harvesting scandal – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Cambridge Analytica closing after Facebook data harvesting scandal
The Guardian
Political consultancy, under fire over use of millions of Facebook users' data, has begun insolvency proceedings. Olivia Solon in San Francisco and Oliver Laughland in New York. Wed 2 May 2018 15.21 EDT First published on Wed 2 May 2018 14.17 EDT …
Cambridge Analytica shutting down in wake of Facebook data crisis
Cambridge Analytica: Facebook data-harvest firm to shut
The Latest: Facebook scrutiny remains despite firm's closing
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!