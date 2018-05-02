CAN president pays tributes to late Adeyemo at Service of Songs - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

CAN president pays tributes to late Adeyemo at Service of Songs – Vanguard
CAN president pays tributes to late Adeyemo at Service of Songs
Ibadan – The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Ayokunle, has called for more upright people in politics like the late Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo. Ayokunle made the call during a …
Tears, tributes as funeral rites for Oyo Speaker begin
