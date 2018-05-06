Can Women Get Pregnant While They Are Menstruating? — Nigeria Today

Can Women Get Pregnant While They Are Menstruating?

A lot of people are having Period sex these days and that has brought to the fore the big question of whether women can get oregnant when they are menstruating.

The truth is some people love the extra lubrication that menstruating women offer while others figure it’s a good excuse to skip the condom for once.

But is the latter really a thing? Or is the idea that you can’t get pregnant on your period a myth?

The simple and most straightforward answer to this is that it is very unlikely that you’d get knocked up from having sex on your period. However, it is not impossible.

Technically, women can only get pregnant when they are ovulating. This happens to give a 48-hour window each month and should not be happening when you’re menstruating.

Except you are taking birth control or have an intra-uterine device or IUD, which both prevent ovulation from ever occurring, ovulation typical occurs about two weeks prior to menstruation. This is usually somewhere between day 11 and 21 of your menstrual cycle—although day 14 is the average. It is however important to note that the first day of your period is day one.

However, it is never that simple as it is with the explanation above. According to the American Pregnancy Association, Sperm has the ability to stay alive in the body for up to three to five days before hooking up with an egg and implanting in the uterine wall. More so, many women have wacky menstrual cycles that do not follow the norm.

As such, if you have unprotected sex during your period and, within a few days, ovulate, it stands to reason that you could wind up with a positive sign on a pregnancy test.

The chances of your period and ovulation being that close together is very unlikely, but it’s still best to play it safe and use a backup form of birth control when you’re on your period.

Furthermore, many women experience breakthrough bleeding, which tends to actually occur around ovulation. This breakthrough bleeding is often times referred to as “ovulatory bleeding.” And if you mistake that for your period, you could be out of luck.

So, basically, unless you want to get pregnant, don’t have unprotected sex.

