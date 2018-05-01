Canada looks to prevent foreign interference in vote — Nigeria Today

Canada looks to prevent foreign interference in vote

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government unveiled legislation Monday aimed at safeguarding Canada’s elections from cyber threats and “foreign interference.”

The draft bill — coming after accusations of Russia meddling in the last US election, which Russia has denied — would also place caps on campaign spending, impose privacy rules on voter information and limit campaigns to no more than 50 days.

Canada’s next federal election is scheduled for 2019.

“With the passage of this bill,” acting Democratic Institutions Minister Scott Brison told a news conference, “foreign entities will no longer be able to spend money to influence federal elections.”

Currently, foreign entities can spend up to Can$500 ($390 US) on election advertising. Under the proposed measure, Canadian advertisers would not be allowed to knowingly accept monies from foreigners to influence elections.

Political parties would also have to disclose what voter information they collect and how they use it, in an effort to make data use more transparent.

And, the bill would repeal a statute passed by the previous Tory administration that prohibits Canadians living abroad for more than five years from voting, affecting more than one million Canadians abroad.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

