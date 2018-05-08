Canada working to stop flow of Illegal Migrants from Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Canada working to stop flow of Illegal Migrants from Nigeria

Canada’s immigration minister Ahmed Hussen is set to visit Nigeria in a bid to stop the flow of illegal migrants from the country, Punch reports.

According to Punch, about 2500 migrants made their way into Canada in April, most of them Nigerians.

The country has reportedly already reached out to the US to tighten its visa requirements from travellers from Nigeria, as most make their way from New York through a forest trail into Quebec.

An average of 70-80 migrants have reportedly been making the trip daily, and nearly 21,000 border jumpers were intercepted by federal police in 2017.

