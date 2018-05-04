'Cannabis not for recreational purposes,' govt warns Zimbabweans - News24 — Nigeria Today

‘Cannabis not for recreational purposes,’ govt warns Zimbabweans – News24
|
News24
|
'Cannabis not for recreational purposes,' govt warns Zimbabweans
News24
The Zimbabwean government has reportedly warned its citizens not to use cannabis for recreational purposes after it recently legalised its production specifically for medicinal and industrial purposes. According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!