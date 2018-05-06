Cardiff promoted to English Premier League — Nigeria Today

Cardiff promoted to English Premier League

Cardiff City secured promotion to the English Premier League after drawing goalless with Reading on Sunday to clinch second place in the second tier Championship on the campaigh’s final day. Fulham, who were in contention for automatic promotion to the top-flight, slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Birmingham City to finish third. That result ended Fulham’s 23-match unbeaten run in the Championship and forced them to settle for a playoff spot.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

