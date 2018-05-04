 CBN, China Sign N720bn Currency Swap Agreement — Nigeria Today
CBN, China Sign N720bn Currency Swap Agreement

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

Two years after, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced discussions on a currency swap agreement with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). With the ongoing talks, the two banks have finally brokered a deal, having signed a three-year bilateral currency swap agreement worth N720 billion valued at ¥15 billion. An official statement issued […]

The post CBN, China Sign N720bn Currency Swap Agreement appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper.

