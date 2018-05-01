CBN Introduces New Anti-money Laundering Rules - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

CBN Introduces New Anti-money Laundering Rules – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
CBN Introduces New Anti-money Laundering Rules
THISDAY Newspapers
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out a new set of penalties for organisations that flout its Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) rules. The central bank stated this in a circular titled: “CBN Anti-Money …
Money laundering: Banks' brainstorm over new sanction regime
Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2018 – AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!