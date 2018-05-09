 CBN is the only apex bank in Africa without board – Senator Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today
CBN is the only apex bank in Africa without board – Senator Shehu Sani

The lawmaker representing Kaduna central senatorial district, senator Shehu Sani, Wednesday observed that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is the only apex bank without a board. He, therefore, appealed to the senate to reconsider its embargo on the screening of presidential nominees in order to screen and approve nominated board members for the CBN. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

