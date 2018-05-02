“Cee C Is Not My Friend” – Alex — Nigeria Today

“Cee C Is Not My Friend” – Alex

Ex BBNaija housemate, Alex has revealed that she is not friends with fellow ex-housemate, CeeC. Alex made this known in an interview with TVC.

When asked her stance on friendship with Ceec, Alex said; “I won’t call CeeC my friend, I won’t even lie but we are ex-housemates and we have to co-exist. I can’t live in this world alone”

