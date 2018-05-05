Cee-C’s epic reply to man who said she isn’t a role model — Nigeria Today

Cee-C’s epic reply to man who said she isn’t a role model

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Cee-C gave an epic reply to a man who said she is not a role model.

The alleged drama queen who is known to have come under a series of cyber bullying replied the young man rather politely, stating that he would celebrate her one day.

If there is anything the beautiful lady has portrayed, it’s the fact that though she is being tagged a bad person, she stands strong for what she believes in.

The man, identified as Frank Lewu had commented on her page saying;

“Nice one coming from you today but you are nobody’s role model”

Cee-C’s words to the hate post read;

”Dear Mr Frank, thanks for letting me know that. I may not be your role model but i know i will inspire you some day and You Mr Frank will celebrate ME. I am Joseph Ruth Esther and David, don’t worry about me just know you will celebrate me some day and hopefully i get to celebrate you too”

