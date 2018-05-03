Celine Dion Releases New Single Titled "Ashes" For "Deadpool 2" — Nigeria Today

Celine Dion Releases New Single Titled “Ashes” For “Deadpool 2”

Music legend Celine Dion drops a new single called Ashes for the upcoming film Deadpool 2.

The video also features the “merc with a mouth” himself, Deadpool, delivering a funny ballet to accompany the song.

Watch the video here.

The collaboration comes as a shock to fans of both parties but the reactions have been extremely positive overall.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

