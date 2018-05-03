 Centamin posts earnings beat on the back of higher gold sales - Financial Times — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 3, 2018


Reuters

Financial Times
Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said earnings rose by 71 per cent in the first quarter, on the back of increased gold sales. The company said that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $91m, above analysts
