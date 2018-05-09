 Cesc Fabregas hits out at Chelsea's misfiring forwards for squandering chances - Metro — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cesc Fabregas hits out at Chelsea’s misfiring forwards for squandering chances – Metro

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Cesc Fabregas hits out at Chelsea's misfiring forwards for squandering chances
Metro
Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has criticised the club's forwards for costing the team points this season. Antonio Conte's side are fifth and trail fourth placed Tottenham by two points going into the final two games of the club's season. Chelsea need to
Cesc Fabregas criticises Chelsea forwards for too many missed chancesSkySports
Fabregas points finger at strikers over Chelsea strugglesFootball365.com

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.