 Chamisa threatens national shutdown - NewsDay — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chamisa threatens national shutdown – NewsDay

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Chamisa threatens national shutdown
NewsDay
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa has threatened a national shutdown and to stop the holding of general elections this year if the Zanu PF government ignores his party's demands for a neutral supplier of ballot papers
Big and bold claims as Zimbabwe prepares for crucial electionTimes LIVE
Chamisa Charms Academics AT Oxford UniversityPaZimbabwe
Coltart slams 'sexist' Chamisa remark; MDC-T leader joked that Mnangagwa can have his sister, 18, as a wifeNew Zimbabwe.com
Chronicle –The Herald –Khuluma Afrika
all 21 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.