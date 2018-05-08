Chamisa threatens national shutdown - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Chamisa threatens national shutdown – NewsDay
NewsDay
Chamisa threatens national shutdown
NewsDay
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa has threatened a national shutdown and to stop the holding of general elections this year if the Zanu PF government ignores his party's demands for a neutral supplier of ballot papers …
