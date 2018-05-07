 Charlie Adam: Stoke players 'got away with murder' in lack of effort - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Charlie Adam: Stoke players ‘got away with murder’ in lack of effort – ESPN

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Charlie Adam: Stoke players 'got away with murder' in lack of effort
ESPN
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says some of his teammates were "getting away with murder for a long time" with their lack of effort for the relegated club. The Potters were the first Premier League club to have their relegation confirmed this
Charlie Adam: Stoke players 'getting away with murder for a long time'BBC Sport
Charlie Adam says relegated Stoke players have been "getting away with murder for a long time"Mirror.co.uk

all 7 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.