Charlie Adam: Stoke players 'got away with murder' in lack of effort - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Charlie Adam: Stoke players ‘got away with murder’ in lack of effort – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
Charlie Adam: Stoke players 'got away with murder' in lack of effort
ESPN
Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam says some of his teammates were "getting away with murder for a long time" with their lack of effort for the relegated club. The Potters were the first Premier League club to have their relegation confirmed this …
Charlie Adam: Stoke players 'getting away with murder for a long time'
Charlie Adam says relegated Stoke players have been "getting away with murder for a long time"
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!