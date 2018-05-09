Chased Away From Mosque, Two Suicide Bombers Blow Selves Up In Maiduguri — Nigeria Today

Chased Away From Mosque, Two Suicide Bombers Blow Selves Up In Maiduguri
Worshippers at a mosque in the Borno state capital, Maiduguri on Wednesday morning barely escaped with their lives after two female suicide bombers blew themselves up after they were turned away from the mosque. According to reports, the bombers had attempted to gain entrance into the mosque located in the Jiddari area of Maiduguri while […]
The post Chased Away From Mosque, Two Suicide Bombers Blow Selves Up In Maiduguri appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!