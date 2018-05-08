Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess — Nigeria Today

Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess
So, it appears Instagram celebrity, Roman Goddess who recently got married to her white bae went under the knife to get her banging body.
Here are some throwback photos we just came across, of when she wasn’t light skinned and didn’t have them curves yet.
