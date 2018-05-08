 Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

So, it appears Instagram celebrity, Roman Goddess who recently got married to her white bae went under the knife to get her banging body.



Here are some throwback photos we just came across, of when she wasn’t light skinned and didn’t have them curves yet.

The post Check out these epic throwback photos of busty Instagram slaymama, Roman Goddess appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.