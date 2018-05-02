 Checkout This Lovely Pictures Of Zolile Khumalo A S/African Student Shot & Murdered By Boyfriend Last Night — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Checkout This Lovely Pictures Of Zolile Khumalo A S/African Student Shot & Murdered By Boyfriend Last Night

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A South African lady named Zolile Khumalo was shot amd murdered by her boyfriend last night. Incident happened at the Mangosuthu University of Technology where 21 year old Zolile Khumalo was a first-year quantity surveying student. She was allegedly shot dead by her 23 year old boyfriend, an ex-student at the institution’s student residence in Lonsdale in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Checkout This Lovely Pictures Of Zolile Khumalo A S/African Student Shot & Murdered By Boyfriend Last Night appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.