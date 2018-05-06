Checkout what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2018 Headies Awards — Nigeria Today

Checkout what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2018 Headies Awards
The 2018 Headies Awards was held on , Saturday May 5, 2018 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos .
The music awards which is in its 12th edition is a spectacle to behold with top notch performances and a fair attempt at delivering a world class set-up.
Celebrities turned out in style. hecout photos of the best and worst dressed celebs:
The post Checkout what your favorite celebrities wore to the 2018 Headies Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!