Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois stabs club in the back after making Real Madrid decision - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois stabs club in the back after making Real Madrid decision – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois stabs club in the back after making Real Madrid decision
Daily Star
The Belgian keeper has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a number of years now. The 25-year-old spent three years on loan in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid. And the former Genk star's family still live in Spain, including his …
Courtois rejects new Chelsea contract
Thibaut Courtois Reportedly Tells Chelsea He Will Not Sign a New Contract Amid Madrid Interest
Thibaut Courtois determined to quit Chelsea for Real Madrid? Transfer news and gossip from Thursday's papers
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!