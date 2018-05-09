Chelsea Vs Huddersfield: Prediction,Preview, Team news, Line-ups — Nigeria Today

Chelsea Vs Huddersfield: Prediction,Preview, Team news, Line-ups
Chelsea and Huddersfield Town head into Wednesday night’s west London clash with very different sets of goals during the Premier League run-in.
Chelsea beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Bridge on Sunday to close the gap on Tottenham to two points as the race for the top four – and Champions League qualification – looks set to go to the wire.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, remain in a relegation scrap just three points above the drop zone, but will be boosted by a creditable draw away to champions Manchester City on Sunday.
Start time
Chelsea host Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, May 9.
Team news
Conte expects Alvaro Morata to return from injury as the Chelsea boss confirmed he will rotate his starting XI.
David Luiz and Danny Drinkwater remain out injured.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Barkley, Emerson; Willian, Pedro, Morata
Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl, Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe, Mooy, Hogg, Van La Parra, Depoitre, Mounie
