Chelsea vs Liverpool : 'We're still fighting' says Conte as Blues keep top four bid alive - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Chelsea vs Liverpool : ‘We’re still fighting’ says Conte as Blues keep top four bid alive – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Chelsea vs Liverpool : 'We're still fighting' says Conte as Blues keep top four bid alive
Vanguard
Antonio Conte warned Chelsea's top four rivals that his side will fight to the finish as the race to qualify for the Champions League goes down to the wire. Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (R), Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (C …
Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp criticises Mohamed Salah dive against Chelsea
Liverpool verdict – Season of thrilling progress rests on next two games as fatigued Reds fail to fire
Chelsea analysis: Eden Hazard outshines Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and Tottenham with top-four worries
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!