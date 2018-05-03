Cherie Blair Joins Dangote Group, Alake appointed GMD — Nigeria Today

Cherie Blair Joins Dangote Group, Alake appointed GMD
Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) today announced new appointments, with Olakunle Alake, the erstwhile Chief Operating Officer (COO) now the Group Managing Director and Cherie Blair, wife of former British prime minister as a non-executive director of Dangote Cement Plc Global. Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun, the Group Chief Risk Officer was elevated to […]
