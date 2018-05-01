Chidinma celebrates her rumored boyfriend Kiss Daniel with a heartfelt birthday message, Nigerians react — Nigeria Today

Chidinma celebrates her rumored boyfriend Kiss Daniel with a heartfelt birthday message, Nigerians react

Chidinma celebrates her rumoured boyfriend, performer and entertainer, Anidugbe Oluwatobiloba Daniel, best known as Kiss Daniel.

He is a year older today.

Formally signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, he left the company in November 2017 to create his own record label, Fly Boy Inc.

Singer Chidinma is known for keeping her private life private hence her refusal to either confirm or deny she is dating singer Kiss Daniel.

The pair had tongues wagging a couple of weeks ago after Kiss Daniel took to social media to share some intimate photos of himself and Chidinma.

Celebrating her rumoured boyfriend today, Chidinma shared his photo and wrote;

“Happy Birthday OluwaTobiLoba ”

Nigerians quickly took to her comment section to react to her post.

