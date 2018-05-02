Chidinma Releases 'Yanga' — Nigeria Today

Chidinma Releases ‘Yanga’
In celebration of Nigeria’s soulful singer Chidinma’s birthday, she dishes out Yanga
The song is her second and a follow up of Love Me
In the song, she tells her lover that she wants to be loved openly for the world to see.
The song was produced by Oscar.
Listen here
