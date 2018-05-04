China Clean Energy Company Launch ‘Humbrella’ to Provide Africa With Electricity — Nigeria Today

China Clean Energy Company Launch ‘Humbrella’ to Provide Africa With Electricity

China Clean Energy Company, Hanergy Group, launched a solar-powered umbrella dubbed “Humbrella”. The innovation, meant to light up African villages and provide a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly solution compared to other sources of energy, was launched at a spectacular event on the 27th of April 2017 at the Hanergy Renewable Energy Exhibition Center, Beijing, China. Humbrella launch […]

The post China Clean Energy Company Launch 'Humbrella' to Provide Africa With Electricity appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

