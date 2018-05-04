 China Clean Energy Company Launch ‘Humbrella’ to Provide Africa With Electricity — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

China Clean Energy Company Launch ‘Humbrella’ to Provide Africa With Electricity

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa, Business | 0 comments

China Clean Energy Company, Hanergy Group, launched a solar-powered umbrella dubbed “Humbrella”. The innovation, meant to light up African villages and provide a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly solution compared to other sources of energy, was launched at a spectacular event on the 27th of April 2017 at the Hanergy Renewable Energy Exhibition Center, Beijing, China. Humbrella launch […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post China Clean Energy Company Launch ‘Humbrella’ to Provide Africa With Electricity appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.