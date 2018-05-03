 China nabs world record for biggest drone display, but it’s a bit of a mess — Nigeria Today
China nabs world record for biggest drone display, but it’s a bit of a mess

Posted on May 3, 2018

Drone company Ehang has set a world record for the most drones flying in a single display. On Tuesday, 1,374 LED-laden quadcopters buzzed about the night sky, though many of them were out of sync for some of the time.

The post China nabs world record for biggest drone display, but it’s a bit of a mess appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

