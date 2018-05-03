China, Nigeria seal currency swap deal - The Punch — Nigeria Today

China, Nigeria seal currency swap deal – The Punch
China, Nigeria seal currency swap deal
China's Central Bank said on Thursday that it has inked a currency swap agreement with Nigeria. The agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 15 billion Chinese yuan ($2.35 billion) for 720 billion Nigerian Naira, or vice versa, in the next …
