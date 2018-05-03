 China, Nigeria sign currency swap deal — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

China, Nigeria sign currency swap deal

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

China’s central bank otherwise known as the Peoples’ Bank of China, PBoC, on Thursday revealed that it has signed a currency swap agreement with its counterpart in Nigeria. According to a statement on the official website of the PBoC, the agreement will allow the two sides to swap a total of 15 billion Chinese yuan […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

China, Nigeria sign currency swap deal

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.