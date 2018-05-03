China trade talks: US delegation to focus on tech policies - CBS News — Nigeria Today

China trade talks: US delegation to focus on tech policies – CBS News
|
CBS News
|
China trade talks: US delegation to focus on tech policies
CBS News
A U.S. delegation of top Trump administration officials arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks with Chinese officials on defusing tensions that are propelling the world's two largest economies toward a trade war. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is …
The Finance 202: Trump team faces long odds for trade breakthrough in Beijing
Trump praises China's Xi as US team arrives for trade talks
Targeting China's tools of aggression | Opinion
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!