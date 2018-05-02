China’s Focus On Upcoming 2018 Maiden Import Expo — Nigeria Today

China’s Focus On Upcoming 2018 Maiden Import Expo
China’s economy ranks second largest in the world. The country is also recognised as the second largest importer and consumer worldwide, making its market vital. In its approaching maiden expo to be held later this year, with focus solely on import, China invites enterprises across the world to participate. BUKOLA OGUNSINA writes… In the next […]
The post China’s Focus On Upcoming 2018 Maiden Import Expo appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!