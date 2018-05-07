Chioma Akpotha – I only snub people I don’t know — Nigeria Today

Chioma Akpotha – I only snub people I don’t know

Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has revealed that is aware that people see her as a snub and how attending a girls’ only secondary school affected her relationship with men. Speaking with Sunday Scoop, the actress admitted that a lot of people think she had an attitude problem.

She said, “I am aware that people think I am a snob, but I am actually a shy person. My job demands that I should abandon who I am. It used to be even worse for me because I went to a single-sex school; so, relating to guys was difficult for me. However, I am adjusting now because of acting.”

