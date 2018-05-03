 “Chioma Is Indeed The Legal Owner Of The Porsche” – Davido Finally Opens Up — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“Chioma Is Indeed The Legal Owner Of The Porsche” – Davido Finally Opens Up

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

“Chioma Is Indeed The Legal Owner Of The Porsche” – Davido Finally Opens Up Davido has finally reacted to questions about the ownership of the luxury car he gifted his girlfriend, Chioma. The singer surprised Chioma with a brand new Porshe at her birthday dinner and people began to ask whose name was on the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post “Chioma Is Indeed The Legal Owner Of The Porsche” – Davido Finally Opens Up appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.