 Chioma just got an Endorsement Offer worth N60m – Davido — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chioma just got an Endorsement Offer worth N60m – Davido

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Davido has said that his girlfriend Chioma just got an offer for an endorsement deal worth N60m.

This is coming after he bought a Porsche reportedly worth N45m for her on her birthday on April 30, released a song on the same day, and the video which she featured in, the next. This sent social media into a frenzy.

Davido, who said he wants to spend eternity with Chioma, made the revelation on Twitter, saying:

Just got an endorsement offer for my baby 60 m I told them bring 100m then she might think about it 😜😜😵

 

The post Chioma just got an Endorsement Offer worth N60m – Davido appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.