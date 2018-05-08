 Chioma’s ‘Brother’ Sends Her Serious Warning About Romance With Davido — Nigeria Today
Chioma’s ‘Brother’ Sends Her Serious Warning About Romance With Davido

Chioma’s alleged brother is worried that she could end up being one of the two other babymamas of Davido if she finally gets pregnant for the singer. According to the man whose moniker on Instagram is Mbosi111 explained that Davido needs to visit Chioma’s hometown in Imo State for traditional marriage rites instead of making […]

The post Chioma’s ‘Brother’ Sends Her Serious Warning About Romance With Davido appeared first on Timeofgist.

