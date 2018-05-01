ChiomasChallenge: Don Jazzy Launches Cooking Challenge For Ladies — Nigeria Today

#ChiomasChallenge: Don Jazzy Launches Cooking Challenge For Ladies

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has shown once again that he sure knows how to take advantage of trending issues on social media.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Don Jazzy kick starts #ChiomaChallenge, a competition based on Chioma, Davido’s girlfriend cooking skills.

Meanwhile, Chioma has been a social media sensation not only when her relationship with Davido became public, the moment she got a N40 million Porsche as birthday assurance of love from the 30 Billion gang leader has made many ladies wish the same for themselves.

For the Girls looking for their own Davido , Don Jazzy took to his IG page to post the simple instruction for the challenge.

