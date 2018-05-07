Cholera outbreak: Uganda creates 2 isolation centres — Nigeria Today

Cholera outbreak: Uganda creates 2 isolation centres
Uganda’s ministry of health on Monday set up two isolation centres to avert further spread of cholera, after seven people were hospitalised in Kampala. According to the ministry, the centres are located at Mulago National Referral Hospital and the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital. The ministry said the seven patients are currently undergoing treatment at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!