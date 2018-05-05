Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure — Nigeria Today

Chrome’s search bar may soon display pictures for your browsing pleasure

Chrome’s new descriptive search bar will soon show text and images in the auto-suggested results below the omnibox as you type. This change could make Google searches more useful, allowing you to quickly find the results you need.

