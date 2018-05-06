KU teacher-turned-militant among 5 Hizb men killed in Shopian encounter - Times of India — Nigeria Today

KU teacher-turned-militant among 5 Hizb men killed in Shopian encounter – Times of India
NDTV
KU teacher-turned-militant among 5 Hizb men killed in Shopian encounter
Times of India
SRINAGAR: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and as many civilians were killed during an encounter with the security forces at Budigam in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Sunday morning. While the slain Hizbul operatives included Kashmir University …
