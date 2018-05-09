Climate change: Buhari wants sustained support from international community — Nigeria Today

Climate change: Buhari wants sustained support from international community
President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the need for sustained financial, technical and
capacity building support from the international community to mitigate the adverse effects of
climate change in the country.
Receiving a Letter of Credence from Mr Robert Jan Petri, the Ambassador of Netherlands to
Nigeria, President Buhari said Nigeria would continue to vigorously pursue the replenishment of
the Lake Chad Basin, which has dried up to 10 percent of its original size.
“With the population growth in Nigeria and the drying up of the Lake Chad, we have to move
faster and adapt to the impacts of climate change through technological solutions,” the
president was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.
He told the Dutch ambassador that following Nigeria’s active participation in UN-organised
climate change conferences in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Nigerian government successfully
hosted a high-level international conference on Lake Chad in February 2018.
President Buhari noted that the high-level conference provided an opportunity to push further
options to restore the Lake Chad, including the inter-basin water transfer project from Ubangi
River in Central Africa to the Lake.
On agriculture, the president welcomed the interest by some Nigerian doctoral students
studying in the Netherlands on developing the sector through research and innovation,
particularly the livestock sector.
In separate remarks while receiving the Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of the
Republic of Botswana, Mr Pule Mphothwe, President Buhari commended the Southern African
country for its consistent support to Nigeria in international fora.
Recounting Nigeria’s leadership role in the liberation of African countries from colonial
domination, the president said: “It is a national duty to support our African brothers in their
time of need.”
The president, who also received Letter of Credence from Mr Houssam Diab, Ambassador of
Lebanon to Nigeria, commended Lebanon for successful parliamentary elections, commitment
to stability and security in the Middle East, as well as assistance to Syrian refugees.
In their separate remarks, the ambassadors, while highlighting the existing and cordial relations
between Nigeria and their countries, called for increased trade and economic cooperation.
The Dutch ambassador said: “We are in the process of intensifying our cooperation, particularly
on agriculture where we can offer our expertise, being the second largest exporter of food after
the United States.”
Notably, the Botswana High Commissioner told President Buhari that several companies from
his country had indicated interest to invest in Nigeria’s mining, agriculture, sports and creative
arts sectors.
“Sequel to the visit to my country (Botswana) by your predecessor in 2011, there is a great
desire for my president to visit Nigeria,” Mphothwe said.
