Code Is Law – But It’s Not the Only Law for Blockchains

It’s the combination of internal and external rules that ultimately dictates how blockchain-based platforms will operate, says Primavera De Filippi.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest