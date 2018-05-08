Codeine Ban: NAFDAC Wields Big Stick On Emzor, 2 Others — Nigeria Today

Codeine Ban: NAFDAC Wields Big Stick On Emzor, 2 Others

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has wielded the big stick on three pharmaceutical firms, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd., Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited that were implicated in the codeine syrup scandal following the BBC documentary.

Last week, the federal government of Nigeria had announced a ban on the production and import of cough syrup containing codeine.

This was after a BBC documentary on abuse of codeine-based cough syrups, especially in northern part of Nigeria.

The three companies listed above were shut by NAFDAC after their indictment in the BBC documentary.

Speaking on this in a statement, the NFDAC Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said the decision was taken following findings from investigations and inspections at the companies.

“Due to insufficient evidence gathered and apparent resistance to provide needed documents during an inspection on May 2, 2018, at the respective companies in Ilorin and Lagos, respectively, it has become necessary to shut down all product lines of the three companies,” Prof. Adeyeye said in a statement on Monday. She added: “The respective companies in Ilorin and Lagos, Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited. Plots 3 & 8, Adewole Industrial Estate, Lubcon Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State; Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited. No 405 Kaima Road, Ilorin, Kwara State and Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Ltd., Ajao Estate, Lagos.”

According to her, this is to allow for a full and comprehensive investigation. The three companies therefore remain closed.

She noted however that, the reopening of the manufacturing companies will depend on the level of cooperation that is shown during the comprehensive investigation.

