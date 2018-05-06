 Codeine: Civil Defence commandant urges regulation of rubber solution sales — Nigeria Today
Codeine: Civil Defence commandant urges regulation of rubber solution sales

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended the Federal Government for banning the production and importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough syrup preparations. NSCDC’s Spokesman in Jigawa, Adamu Shehu, gave the commendation during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday. He said the measure would go a long way in reducing the rate of crimes, pointing out that most of drug addicts engaged in one crime or the other.

