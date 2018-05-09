Codeine! NAFDAC Closed Only One Of Our Production Lines – Emzor Reacts — Nigeria Today

Codeine! NAFDAC Closed Only One Of Our Production Lines – Emzor Reacts

Emzor pharmaceuticals have reacted to the closure of production sites by the National Agency for Food and Administrative Control, NAFDAC. “NAFDAC have only temporarily sealed one of Emzor’s production sites, the liquid line. The rest of Emzor is still operating as normal. On Wednesday the 2nd of May NAFDAC inspected one of our production sites […]

